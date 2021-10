Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 00:21 Hits: 0

The team of 26 scientists is set to revive the stalled investigation into the origins of the virus. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he will not be vaccinated. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-who-unveils-new-team-to-probe-pandemic/a-59498013?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf