Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:10 Hits: 1

Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joint-israel-palestine-world-cup-trumpists-israeli-right-wingers-at-event-with-fifa-boss/a-59504076?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf