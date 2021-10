Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 23:04 Hits: 1

The move marks the Russian capital's shift into being a gourmet destination. Nine restaurants were handed stars, with Twin Gardens and Artest handed two.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/first-michelin-guide-launched-in-moscow/a-59511861?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf