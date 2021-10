Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 02:40 Hits: 1

Anne Hidalgo will lead the beleaguered Socialist Party of France into the presidential election scheduled for April 2022. However, polls show her chances of unseating Emmanuel Marcon are slim.

