Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 06:23 Hits: 1

President Emmanuel Macron has apologized to the tens of thousands of French loyalist fighters whom France left behind when it exited Algeria in 1962. But some of the fighters, known as Harkis, say more needs to be done.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/confronting-france-s-colonial-past-harkis-eye-reparations/a-59491421?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf