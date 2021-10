Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:03 Hits: 1

At least three suicide bombers detonated at a Shiite mosque in the center of Afghanistan's second-largest city, during Friday prayers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-deadly-blast-hits-packed-kandahar-mosque/a-59515290?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf