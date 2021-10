Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 11:33 Hits: 1

Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.

