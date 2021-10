Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 11:55 Hits: 1

Jude Bellingham has packed more in to his career at 18 than many players do in decades. DW takes a trip back to his home town to find out how the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder became the player he is.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-s-jude-bellingham-how-to-make-the-complete-midfielder/a-59489326?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf