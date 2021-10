Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

Instead of using retirement to relax, many Japanese prefer to put their skills and knowledge to the best use for society, and have gone back to work. They say that staying at work keeps them mentally and physically fit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-japan-keeps-its-elderly-employed-and-active/a-59516633?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf