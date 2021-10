Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:54 Hits: 1

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan two months ago, the situation in the country has deteriorated and a hunger crisis looms. German aid organizations that could alleviate the suffering are facing massive hurdles.

