Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:35 Hits: 4

China has launched a three-person crew aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft for a six-month mission aimed at expanding construction of China's Taingong space station. It is China's longest crewed space mission to date.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-launches-3-astronauts-on-mission-towards-completing-space-station/a-59522469?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf