Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 19:57 Hits: 5

Banks, schools and government offices were closed the day after deadly clashes in Beirut, which are being considered the country's worst sectarian violence in a decade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-day-of-mourning-in-beirut-as-world-powers-call-for-calm-after-clashes/a-59521425?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf