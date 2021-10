Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 13:29 Hits: 1

UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in a church on Friday during a meeting with voters from his constituency, in an attack that politicians described as an assault on democracy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to "a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague".

