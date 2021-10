Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 13:51 Hits: 1

After spending a year of the pandemic in Normandy, one of the world's best-known and most expensive artists is putting his work from that period on display at Paris's Orangerie museum. We hear from British painter David Hockney at his new exhibition.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/encore/20211015-how-the-french-countryside-inspired-artist-david-hockney