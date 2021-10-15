Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 13:57 Hits: 1

For many people, one of their first instincts in an extreme weather event is to snap a photo or start filming on their phones. People have been sharing dramatic amateur videos of the damage caused by Cyclone Shaheen in Oman – but not all of these videos are actually related to the cyclone. In this week’s episode of Truth or Fake, we take two amateur videos and show you how we found out whether they were real or fake.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20211015-cyclone-shaheen-in-oman-which-of-these-amateur-videos-is-real