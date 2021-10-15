The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cyclone Shaheen in Oman: Which of these amateur videos is real?

Cyclone Shaheen in Oman: Which of these amateur videos is real? For many people, one of their first instincts in an extreme weather event is to snap a photo or start filming on their phones. People have been sharing dramatic amateur videos of the damage caused by Cyclone Shaheen in Oman – but not all of these videos are actually related to the cyclone. In this week’s episode of Truth or Fake, we take two amateur videos and show you how we found out whether they were real or fake.  

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20211015-cyclone-shaheen-in-oman-which-of-these-amateur-videos-is-real

