MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet U.S. climate adviser John Kerry on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, where the two men are expected to discuss a major tree planting program championed by the Mexican leader. Read full story

