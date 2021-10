Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 14:44 Hits: 1

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war, a day after seven Shi'ites were killed in Beirut's bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Read full story

