Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:23 Hits: 1

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Friday to the last surviving member of an order honouring heroes of France's liberation during World War Two who died this week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/15/france039s-macron-pays-tribute-to-last-survivor-of-ww2-liberation-order