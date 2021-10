Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 17:42 Hits: 4

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An attempted robbery turned into a shootout close to Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning in which an alleged attacker was killed and two men were injured, according to security officials. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/16/shots-fired-in-robbery-attempt-near-mexico-city-airport-suspect-dead