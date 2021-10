Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:18 Hits: 1

Éléonore Laloux – the first elected official with Down syndrome in France – is proving that her unique perspective is an asset to her town.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1015/Eleonore-Laloux-helps-France-see-disability-differently?icid=rss