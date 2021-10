Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:47 Hits: 1

To keep bandits from coordinating attacks that have killed thousands, the Nigerian government has cut off mobile networks in select states. Although authorities say the network blackout reduces the scale of violence, it leaves those still being attacked more vulnerable.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1015/Two-edged-sword-Nigeria-blocks-phone-networks-to-stop-crime?icid=rss