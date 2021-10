Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:08 Hits: 3

Francis Amasa Walker, the third president of MIT, helped bring the school its prestige. He also wrote a treatise in 1874 justifying the forced removal of Native Americans from their land. Now, students and alumni are debating how to navigate Walker’s mixed legacy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/1015/Rocky-foundations-MIT-grapples-with-anti-Indigenous-history?icid=rss