Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:23 Hits: 2

The White House on Friday said it will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that barred much of the world from the United States.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211015-us-to-lift-restrictions-on-vaccinated-foreign-travellers-from-nov-8