Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

World Food Day offers an important opportunity to recall how vital a role trade plays in shaping the production, availability, pricing, and quality of that food. In fact, no effort to create a more equitable and sustainable food system will be complete without concerted global action on trade.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-food-day-transform-world-food-system-through-trade-wto-by-ngozi-okonjo-iweala-2021-10