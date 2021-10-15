Worker uprising: 10,000 John Deere workers go on strike, and two even bigger strikes loom

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 15:40 Hits: 0

Labor activists are dubbing this month #striketober, and with good reason. More than 10,000 UAW members working for John Deere went on strike Thursday after having overwhelmingly voted down a proposed deal between union leaders and the company. The strike comes against the backdrop of UAW members getting an upcoming vote on whether to elect the union’s officers directly—and a massive rejection of a deal negotiated by leaders could signal where workers will be.

A 10,000-worker strike is a big deal in the U.S. these days, but the John Deere workers are not alone, and they could get a lot more company in the coming days. Another 1,400 workers at the Kellogg Company have been on strike for a week. The workers in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Tennessee, are fighting to change the long hours the company has demanded and to protect their health care and retirement benefits.

About 2,000 workers, members of the Communications Workers of America, have been on strike at South Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital for two weeks, citing staffing ratios and health care costs. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent the hospital a cease and desist letter over its use of unlicensed security guards.

Nearly 700 more nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, have been on strike for more than seven months—they’ve won significant concessions on staffing ratios but remain on strike because management is insisting on pushing hundreds of them out of specialized jobs in which they have hard-earned experience. The company is now moving to be allowed to hire permanent replacements for the nurses.

Another long-running strike involves 1,100 coal miners in Alabama, also out on strike for seven months. Workers at Warrior Met Coal have given up more than $1 billion in pay and benefits to help keep the company afloat. Still, management isn’t offering to make up for those concessions in a new contract, despite major hedge fund investments in the company now.

Around 420 workers at a Kentucky distillery have been on strike over health coverage and work schedules for a month. And look at these last two strikes mentioned: Alabama and Kentucky. Do not write off southern workers, even if their states vote red and have few labor protections.

Then there are the strikes that have been authorized and may be coming soon, in one case literally to a theater near you. IATSE, representing behind-the-scenes film and television workers, has set an October 18 deadline after an overwhelming vote authorizing a strike by 60,000 of its members. IATSE workers cite dangerously long work hours, the need to ensure that workers on Netflix and other “new media” services are paid as well as those doing the same jobs on legacy media productions, and the need to protect their pensions and health care. A 60,000-worker strike would be the largest private-sector strike in a decade. The 10,000-worker John Deere strike? That’s the biggest strike in two years in the United States.

But that’s not all: More than 24,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente in California and Oregon have authorized a strike, so that could be coming, too. Illustrating how similar workers’ concerns are across very different industries, the Kaiser workers, like the John Deere workers, are a significant part angry about two-tier contracts, with newer workers getting a lower scale of pay or benefits. In the John Deere case, a two-tier contract has been in place for decades, and workers want to chip away at it, while Kaiser is trying to impose one now.

Some scenes from the ongoing strikes:

A Kellogg's worker on strike last night holding down the picket line through torrential rain in Omaha, Nebraska via @Kelloggstrike Facebook page pic.twitter.com/27Gp9pD61b October 13, 2021

John Deere strikers in Ottumwa, UAW Local 74, successfully convince a freight driver not to cross the picket line pic.twitter.com/lwUjOZhrVZ October 14, 2021

NEW: The workers who make Rice Krispies & Froot Loops are on strike at all Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants. They work 16-hour forced overtime shifts and 7-day work weeks, sometimes up to 120 days straight. Now, amid record profits, Kellogg's wants to cut their pay & benefits. pic.twitter.com/3XJpR1sIIU October 9, 2021

Don't forget about the striking nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, MA! The company just declared an impasse in the negotiations, setting the stage to hire permanent replacements after a months-long strike.https://t.co/eYMkrdFbQU October 14, 2021

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2058055