Long March for Justice Underway Across New Jersey to Demand Police Reform, Reparations

We get an update from New Jersey, where the People’s Organization for Progress is leading a 67-mile march to demand the state Legislature pass legislation to hold police accountable. The nine-day march wraps up Saturday, and activists are demanding passage of a state policy that would give police review boards subpoena power, ban and criminalize chokeholds, establish requirements for use of deadly force and end qualified immunity in New Jersey. At the national level, they are calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. “We know that electoral politics alone is not enough,” says Larry Hamm, chair of the People’s Organization for Progress, when asked about his activism following his run for the U.S. Senate this past year. “The primary antidote to police brutality is the organized and mobilized people.”

