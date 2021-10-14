Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa: Being a journalist has become 'more dangerous'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:57 Hits: 2

FRANCE 24 spoke to this year's joint Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the digital media company Rappler and an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Asked whether journalism is becoming more dangerous around the world, she told FRANCE 24: "It is more dangerous, it requires more sacrifices, just to do what journalists have always done."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211014-live-france-24-speaks-to-nobel-peace-prize-laureate-maria-ressa