Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa: Being a journalist has become 'more dangerous'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa: Being a journalist has become 'more dangerous' FRANCE 24 spoke to this year's joint Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the digital media company Rappler and an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Asked whether journalism is becoming more dangerous around the world, she told FRANCE 24: "It is more dangerous, it requires more sacrifices, just to do what journalists have always done." 

