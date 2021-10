Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 16:03 Hits: 2

A court in Brussels has started considering a crimes against humanity lawsuit brought by five biracial women who were born in Congo and taken away from their Black mothers when they were little and the country was under Belgian colonial rule.

