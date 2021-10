Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 17:11 Hits: 2

Nigeria’s top general said on Thursday that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, leader of the insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), was dead.

