South Africa’s Minister of Defence Thandi Modise was briefly held by veterans and prevented from leaving the St George Hotel in Gauteng along with Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla before being freed by special forces.

