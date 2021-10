Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 01:30 Hits: 6

Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital where he is being treated for a non-COVID-19 infection, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211015-former-us-president-bill-clinton-hospitalised-with-sepsis-in-california