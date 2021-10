Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 03:44 Hits: 5

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a major new Covid vaccine donation for Africa and promised greater commitment to the continent as he welcomed his first African leader, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta.

