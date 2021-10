Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 06:07 Hits: 5

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday called on the United States to put an end to trade rivalries with Europe, stressing that a "strong" France and Europe are in America's interest.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211015-french-finance-minister-calls-on-us-to-end-trade-disputes-with-europe