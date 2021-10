Category: World Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 07:30 Hits: 6

SYDNEY (AFP): Canberra firefighters rushed to a store in Australia's capital on Friday (Oct 15) after reports of a gas leak -- only to find the smell was caused by the penetrating waft of durian fruit. Read full story

