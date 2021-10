Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

China’s crackdown on for-profit tutoring of K-12 students is part of a campaign aimed at curbing capitalist excess and promoting common prosperity.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/1014/Cram-school-is-out-forever.-Why-Chinese-parents-aren-t-rejoicing?icid=rss