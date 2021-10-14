White Texas teacher who ranted about white history month and used slur resigns from job

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 22:40 Hits: 9

Students returning to school—whether in person, virtual, or a combination of both options—have enough on their plates without worrying about hearing racist, homophobic speech from anyone. After all, we’re in a global pandemic; many young people have missed out on “normal” socialization for some period of time and depending on the grade level, not all students can be vaccinated yet. Students may have vulnerable folks living in their homes or communities who they’re worried about exposing to the virus, or they may be feeling the weight of family unemployment, eviction potential, or food insecurity.

The fact that students have to deal with bullying or harassment from their peers is an ongoing problem that, unfortunately, we haven’t yet shaken as a society. Students should at least be able to expect respect, decency, and acceptance from their teachers. But as evidenced in now-viral audio from a public school near Houston, Texas, that’s not a guarantee. Theater teacher Norman Grueneich, a white man, resigned after audio of him pontificating about why he can’t use the N-word and why people don’t celebrate white history month went viral, as reported by local outlet ABC 13.

Grueneich, who taught at Klein Collins High School, resigned on Wednesday morning according to the district.

“Why don't we have a white history month talking about what the Irish went through?" Grueneich, who had been employed by the district for more than 10 years, asked students in an audio snippet.

A student reportedly responded by pointing out that would be an Irish history month, not white history month.

"I don't know. Why do the guys in my class say 'Man n****, you crazy?,' Why do they say that?," Grueneich can be heard saying in the video. "And, why is it because I'm a white guy, I can't say that? I can’t say the N-word."

Parents have said the school didn’t act until the story became big news, and suggested the school was complicit. As reported by ABC 13, the district released the following statement: “Every child deserves to feel safe and have a positive learning experience in our schools. We are deeply sorry that this former employee failed to do this for our students." According to the school, school counselors are available to support students.

While participating in a press conference on Thursday, Quanell X, a New Black Panther Nation leader and activist, said the teacher’s words were an “insult” to all students of color and an attempt to “intimidate” students by being disrespectful, as reported by local outlet Click 2 Houston. X said Grueneich is unfit to teach and said they want to see “if there will be an investigation open to see what kind of grades he gave. Because if you have that kind racist mindset, who knows what you’re doing in your grade book.”

"It’s ridiculous," parent Adrian Lopez said as reported by local outlet KHOU, adding that it’s “just hard to listen to without getting angry.”

You can check out interviews with parents below, as well as snippets of audio recordings from inside the classroom.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2058054