Caribbean Matters: Time to push against Haiti hate yet again, and learn some hidden U.S. history

Philip Bump documented the latest outrage from the orange menace in The Washington Post. From my point of view, describing Trump’s vile words about Haitians as “disparaging”—as Bump did in his headline—is far too mild.

A few months after he took office in 2017, President Donald Trump was handed a list of visas granted by the United States that year. He took the document (helpfully provided by aide Stephen Miller) to a meeting with advisors at the White House where, according to New York Times reporting, he began insulting various countries as undesirable or disease-ridden. ... “You know,” he said to the network’s Sean Hannity on Thursday night, “there’s one other thing that nobody talks about. So we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem.” “AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem,” he continued. “So, hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. And if you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you look at just — take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they’re coming into our country. And we don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. Sean, it’s like a death wish. It’s like a death wish for our country.”

Trump’s resurrection of the Haitian AIDS stigma may not ring a bell with readers who were not engaged in fighting the early HIV/AIDS epidemic here in the U.S.—where superstition, homophobia, and racism reigned with impunity over a disease that was not understood. As an HIV-AIDS activist at the time, I watched that full-blown ignorance take hold and hold sway.

In 1983, as Marlise Simons wrote for The New York Times, the stigma was devastating to the nation’s tourism economy.

… since the summer of 1982, when American health authorities linked Haiti and the so-far incurable disorder known as acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS, this country’s tourist industry has collapsed. They said the largest group of AIDS victims consisted of male homosexuals, and the second largest group of victims consisted of Haitians. Since then, charter flights and cruise ships have stopped docking in Port-au- Prince, the tropical verandas of the AIDS is now a worldwide problem, scientists at a meeting in Geneva agreed, and there has been a surge in cases in Europe. Hotels stand empty and maids, waiters, guides and handicraft vendors have been laid off. Hoteliers, local officials and foreign diplomats complain that the whole country has been stigmatized by AIDS. An American resident of Haiti said that after landing at New York’s Kennedy Airport last month, he was asked by a customs official where he had embarked. ‘’When I said Haiti,‘’ the traveler recalled, ’’the customs lady told me: ‘Open your passport. I’m not touching it.‘’'

Julio Capo Jr. wrote about this in 2013 for HIVPlus magazine. The headline says it all: “Haiti has been linked with HIV for 30 years. Will the stigma ever go away?”

On March 4, 1983, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control listed Haitians as one of the four “high-risk” groups for AIDS. With a relatively high number of cases among recent Haitian immigrants, the CDC warned, “Physicians who care for Haitian patients should be aware that opportunistic infections may occur in this population.” The federal designation singled out Haitians as the only ethnic group believed to be inherently susceptible to the then-mysterious disease. As such, they became members of the notorious “4-H” club that also included homosexuals, heroin users, and hemophiliacs. This sparked a new wave of discrimination. Many people of Haitian descent were fired or denied employment, housing, and admission to school. Immigrants played a critical role in the grassroots movements that combated HIV and AIDS. Activists cried racism and pseudo-science as the impetus for the designation. Meanwhile, many others shifted the conversation to other plagues that affected Haitian communities: poverty, malnutrition, unemployment, and discrimination.

Years later, here we are again, hearing the same racist bullshit from the lips of a man who will stop at nothing and use every tool in the hater toolkit to continue to get support from those racists and xenophobes among us.

But as Bump notes, something’s different this time.

When the media reported In 2017 that Trump had disparaged immigrants from Haiti, his staff denied the report and implied the press was lying. In 2021, he just says the same thing on Fox in primetime and elicits shrugs. https://t.co/yFWecf4NXn October 9, 2021

There was an immediate and fierce response from the Haitian Embassy.

Check out Haiti's fire statement reacting to former-President Trump's comments on Fox News, a media org that devotes a not insignificant portion of its programming to white supremacist propaganda. Hannity unsurprisingly failed to fact check the dangerously false claims. pic.twitter.com/1RVC241lmI October 9, 2021

Here’s Ambassador Bocchit Edmond’s “fire” statement in full:

The Embassy of the Republic of Haiti, on behalf of the Haitian Government, strongly condemns the racist and baseless statement about Haitian migrants, i11 particular, and the Haitian population, in general, of Donald J. Trump on Fox News Network, on Thursday, October 7, during Sean Hannity's program. These vile comments aim only to sow hatred and discord against immigrants. The Embassy of Haiti in Washington believes that civilized people, the media, especially television, and human rights organizations should not remain indifferent to this umpteenth denigration of the Haitian people by former President Trump. The Embassy would like to point out that the Republic of Haiti, the second independent country in the Western Hemisphere, since 1804, has always been a staunch ally of the United States. As a historical reminder, to cite just two references, from September 16 to October 18, 1779, a contingent of 800 soldiers from the French West Indies, mainly Haitians, fought as reinforcements to the federal troops to preserve the independence of the United States during the Battle of Savannah, Georgia, against British colonialist forces. Also, in 1943, the Haitian people contributed one million ($1,000,000.00) dollars to the United States' war efforts against the Nazi allies. Today, many Haitian nationals and their offspring, who, like the Trump family, coincidentally, immigrated to the United States of America, contribute to the prosperity and defense of the American people. These historical and human ties must not be undermined by such unacceptable declaration.

Though I doubt many people here saw the response from the Edmond, I think it’s important to reintroduce the history that he highlighted. Though a monument to that history exists (in Savannah, Georgia, as pictured above), it is part of our history that I can’t remember ever being taught in school—though I do remember clearly being taught about aid to American revolutionaries that came from Prussians and the French.

Back in 2010 I wrote about that erased history, and the efforts of members of the Haitian American Historical Society (HAHS) to change that.

The monument to the Chasseurs Volontaires de Saint Domingue was dedicated in 2007. It commemorates the courage and dedication of the over 500 volunteers—free men of African heritage—who fought alongside the Americans in the Battle of Savannah in 1779 during the Revolutionary War. At a time when slavery was a way of life in the Americas and in the Caribbean Islands, the fact that these free Black men would voluntarily travel to fight is startling not only to ordinary citizens, but to historians as well. These men were young and inexperienced; 25 of their fellow soldiers were either wounded or killed. Their names appear on the monument. One of the figures which dominate the monument is that of Henri Christophe. He is portrayed as a drummer, an important role in battle, as the drummers give signals and encouragement to the soldiers. Henri Christophe would grow to become an important General in the Haitian Army for Independence.

The HAHS celebrated the 14th anniversary of the monument’s unveiling last weekend.

On Saturday, Haitian American Historical Society celebrated the 14th anniversary of the unveiling of the Haitian Memorial Monument in Savannah GA, that was dedicated to the Chasseurs-Volontaires de Saint-Domingue on October 8, 2007. Martine Marseille sang the Anthem. pic.twitter.com/mK45RXSKGR October 10, 2021

Melanie K. Jones’ Go South Savannah has more details.

The Chasseurs-Volontaires was the largest Black regiment to serve in the War of Independence and the largest military unit to serve in the Siege of Savannah. 545 soldiers landed in the city for the 1779 battle, around a third of the French force that sailed from the Caribbean to Savannah’s rescue. They were recruited as auxiliary troops, their main duties to be the support work of digging the fortifications needed for siege warfare and the movement of supplies. In the end, however, the Chasseurs did fight on the front line. Unexpected British resistance meant that the French troops were not in position when required; the soldiers from Saint-Domingue took their place, providing vital cover for the French soldiers’ retreat. After the war was over, some of the Chasseurs-Volontaires became important figures in Haiti’s own struggle for independence over the next 25 years.

Another key historical link to Haiti was Frederick Douglass. Though I did learn quite a bit about Douglass at my enlightened New York City high school and at home, what I learned was focused on his role as an abolitionist. I don’t remember learning any details about his relationship to Haiti and his appointment as ambassador to the new republic until grad school.

Historian Brandon Byrd, writing in 2017 for Black Perspectives, the blog of the African American Intellectual History Society (AAIHS), tells that story.