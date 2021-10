Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 15:13 Hits: 8

Consumer prices increased 5.4% over the past year, in large part because of supply chain back-ups. As container ships wait in long lines to dock, President Biden has elected to keep the Port of Los Angeles open around the clock in an attempt to ease inflation fears.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1014/Biden-announces-24-7-operation-at-LA-port-to-ease-supply-chain?icid=rss