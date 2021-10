Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 15:28 Hits: 5

As hundreds of refugee children sat idle on Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy U.S. Army base, three Afghan women created a school to make up for their missed lessons, as well as to prepare them for a life in the U.S. Rise Again now has about 20 teachers and 200 students.

