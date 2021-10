Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 15:31 Hits: 5

It’s not just dance videos that are becoming TikTok sensations. There are now a host of products gaining new appeal – from leggings to cleaning products to cheese. The trend is sparking a marketing rethink as companies try to find the key to influencers’ success.

