Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 17:51 Hits: 7

Angela Merkel's brilliance has roots in a German-style pragmatism. She was always in the middle, but that doesn’t mean she was always a moderate.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2021/1014/Angela-Merkel-s-true-superpower-Pragmatism?icid=rss