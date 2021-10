Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 07:53 Hits: 2

Unfettered innovation may sound attractive in theory, but can be problematic in practice – not least when it comes to money and payment systems. Can regulators find a way to protect users and the stability of the global monetary system without killing off private digital money before it comes of age?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/deciphering-the-crypto-crackdown