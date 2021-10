Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 14:45 Hits: 5

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the expansion of Latin America’s middle class and pushed millions back into poverty. Reversing this pattern requires addressing the region’s vulnerability to economic shocks and strengthening countries’ resilience.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ensuring-inclusive-latin-america-economic-recovery-by-carlos-felipe-jaramillo-et-al-2021-10