Anti-masker Alaska Sen. Lora Reinbold gets COVID-19, touts treatment ‘recipe’ of ivermectin, Vicks

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise and health care facilities are now operating under crisis standards of care, it’s no surprise that Sen. Lora Reinbold, an anti-mask, anti-vaxxer Republican representing Eagle River, a suburb of Anchorage, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state that brought us Sarah Palin now offers a new version of stupid, dangerous, and irresponsible, with Reinhold spouting off her COVID-19 treatment “recipe.”

Bragging on her Facebook page about how she will “win” at fighting the virus, she cried, “game on,” denying the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to quarantine at home and take acetaminophen to reduce fevers. She will instead take vitamins, ivermectin, and use a “Vicks steamer.” She ends with a “promise” to stay out of hospitals, which she says are “scary places these days.” Yeah, because of you, senator!

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he refuses to participate in any hearings led by her because she “misrepresents” the state’s COVID-19 response. And this from a governor who has staunchly resisted mask mandates.

In April, Reinbold was banned from flying on Alaska Airlines for refusing to wear a mask. So in September, she had to ask to be excused from her Senate duties for the remainder of the year—because Alaska Airlines is the only carrier available to take her nonsensical ass to the state Capitol in Juneau.

Alaska Airline spokesman Tim Thompson told the Anchorage Daily News, “We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.”

In typical Karen style, a video of the incident shows Reinbold berating the airline staff, asking for their names and titles as they calmly explain that she must cover her nose and mouth with a mask in order to fly.

HuffPost reported that Reinbold has called Alaska Airlines “mask bullies.”

Whoa! A source just sent this video of Sen. Reinbold at the Juneau airport. She was refusing to wear the mask and the police got involved! She’s also filming @AlaskaAir employees and asking for their names. Hyper loose. A second video is below. #aklegpic.twitter.com/EfaoSU3K9k April 22, 2021

Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly finally passed a mask mandate in the city despite vehement protests against it. There were debates between protesters who were wearing Stars of David in order to link mask requirements with the cloth patches Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The same protesters were represented by GOP lawmakers who recently tried to pressure the governor to force pharmacists to fill ivermectin scripts as a treatment for COVID-19 after many of them refused.

Once again, for those in the back of the theater: Ivermectin is approved by the FDA only to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms, head lice, and skin conditions such as rosacea. And by the way, the Earth is round.

