The Nation's John Nichols: Trump's Coup Nearly Succeeded. He Will Try Again in 2024

Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021

As the House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol ramps up its investigation, new details continue to emerge about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House despite losing the 2020 election. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently revealed Trump directly asked the Justice Department nine times for help overturning the election. One of Trump’s lawyers also wrote a memo detailing how Trump could stage a coup by getting electors from seven states thrown out, thus denying Biden’s victory. The House select committee may also file charges against top Trump adviser Steve Bannon if he refuses to testify and hand over documents. John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, says Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party and his likely run for president in 2024 make the investigations vital to safeguarding democracy. “We really are looking at the prospect that Trump will seek to implement exactly the strategy that he was trying to implement before January 6 again in 2024,” says Nichols.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/14/john_nichols_trump_coup