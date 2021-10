Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 06:46 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw fewer babies born last year as the country experienced its lowest fertility rate in four decades, says the Statistics Department. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/14/malaysia039s-fertility-rate-at-its-lowest-in-40-years-says-statistics-dept