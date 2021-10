Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 07:32 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that if she is elected president next year she will end all subsidies for renewable energy and will take down France's wind turbines. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/14/france039s-le-pen-says-she-will-take-down-wind-turbines-if-she-is-elected