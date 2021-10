Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:03 Hits: 2

The Kremlin hopes the Northeast Passage could rival the Suez Canal. But the Russian military presence has its rivals questioning its priorities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1013/Russia-breaks-the-polar-ice-on-its-Northeast-Passage-aspirations?icid=rss