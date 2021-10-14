News Roundup: Abbott and McConnell find their limits; world supply chains bend again

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tried yet another anti-Biden, anti-pandemic-reality stunt this week, barring employers from requiring vaccinations for their workers. It didn't work: The state's largest employers are ignoring him in favor of employee safety (and the federal mandate they are required to comply with). Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has long had near-total control of his caucus, but that status is in jeopardy as the party adopts full-on Trumpism. The COVID-19 pandemic is once again wreaking havoc with global supply chains, and it's mostly because those supply chains weren't built to handle disruption in the first place.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Abbott tried to block employer vaccine mandates. IBM, American Air, and Southwest just snubbed him

• Don't look now, but McConnell is on the skids

• From pot pies to plumbing supplies to toys, supply chain snarls are creating shortages

• Herschel Walker fumbles, cancels fundraiser after pressure over host’s swastika profile pic

• Lawsuits mount over three Montana laws that make it harder for voters to cast their ballots

Community Spotlight:

• 'A world where there are Octobers' - How I came to love the new "Anne" & why you should, too

Also trending from the community:

• This is the worst outbreak of rabid racism and bigotry in generations

• The James Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana after a 5,800 mile journey

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2057884