Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 17:35 Hits: 8

Several ethnic Serbs and police have been injured in clashes after an operation targeting smuggling gangs in northern Kosovo. Regional tensions remain high after a standoff between Serbia and Kosovo over border controls.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kosovo-serbs-clash-with-police-over-smuggler-arrests/a-59496326?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf